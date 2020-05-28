Teaching empathy involves a bringing a gift to your community and also guiding him toward a greater understanding of what kindness and empathetic behavior looks like. Model and reinforce empathy with—as best as possible—all actions and messages. (No one expects you to be perfect on that, don't worry.)

During sibling squabbles, when children make unkind comments, point out the hot emotions. When tempers have cooled, draw attention and talk to him about the importance of recognizing others’ emotional experience. Don’t preach, rather help him to step into the shoes of his peer by asking reflective questions. How do you think Alex feels? Why did he react that way? What did his facial expressions tell you about his feelings? Collaboratively and quickly talk to him when his behavior is rude or lacks empathy. Ask him to interpret how his behavior made you feel, How do you think I felt when you correct me? What were your intentions?