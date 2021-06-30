The start of summer (and holiday weekends, like the one approaching) is typically seen as a time of exuberance and possibilities. No more school bells or buses, late night homework, or after school activities…. Just time in the sun with friends. Not to mention, this summer has marked a time when so many of us are able to get back to more normal behavior. All sounds great, right?

Not necessarily. Some kids are struggling. Do you suspect your child is hiding out? For example, you notice your son comes home early from things, does not reach out to anyone, and spends much of his time playing video games. Your daughter seems to be sad and anxious and you fear that if you broach the topic of camps and activities, you will be greeted with a flat refusal.