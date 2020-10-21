10 Practices To Experience Childbirth As A Spiritual Journey

Birth is a sacred, spiritual journey to welcome a child into the world. It's an intuitive process that requires a woman to access her right-brain resources. This can get challenging when navigating a left-brain medical world, which tends to treat most pregnancy and childbirth as medical emergencies.

Culturally we're wired to accept these fearful misconceptions about labor — TV shows and movies often portray childbirth as a horror show with women screaming in gut-wrenching pain.

But what if all this fear is actually adding to pain in labor? That's the idea put forth by Grantly Dick-Read, author of Childbirth Without Fear. Labor pain is not just physical, he says; it's intensified according to our cultural messages and life experiences.

The key to reclaiming birth as a normal, natural, sacred part of life is to reconnect with your innate wisdom. Even when medical interventions are necessary for the safety of mom or baby, the sacred nature of birth can be preserved.

Here are 10 practices to help you experience birth as a sacred journey: