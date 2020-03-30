Contrary to popular belief, attraction has very little to do with your outward physicality and everything to do with how you feel about yourself. People who we tend to perceive as "naturally attractive" likely spend less time trying to create an appearance that fits a particular aesthetic and more time cultivating an inner connection to who they are. They understand that attractiveness is not about what they wear but how they wear it; it's not about what they do but how they do it.

So what's the "how" that makes the difference? Simple: an authentic connection to oneself.

Unfortunately, most people don't take the time to get to know themselves. It's hard work, no doubt, but avoiding this journey automatically creates disconnection in your life—not only from yourself but from others, too.

To develop more inner connection, start with a journal practice, writing down your thoughts and feelings. Answer questions such as Who am I? What do I want? What is important to me? From there, you'll be on your way to knowing yourself in a deeper way. By creating an inner connection to yourself, you'll exude an energy of "being connected," which will always inspire others to want to connect with you, too.