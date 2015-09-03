 Skip to content

This Guided Visualization WILL Help You Have Mind-Blowing Sex

Emily Fletcher
Emily Fletcher is an author, public speaker, and the founder of Ziva Meditation, the world's first online meditation training platform.
September 3, 2015

When was the last time you heard someone say, "I had the hottest sex last night with this guy who was completely distracted, stressed and uncomfortable with his body." The answer is never. No one likes an insecure, distracted lover.

We have to give what we want to receive. The more we can get our head in the game before sex the more likely we are to enjoy it in the moment. Below is a clip from my visualization course, which is designed to help you do just that. You will learn a combination of breathing techniques, power poses and guided visualization to set you up for a stellar session between the sheets.

Warning! NSFW: If you dig it, you are invited to join me for the full course where I will teach you custom designed sequences for everything from public speaking to first dates. Enjoy.

