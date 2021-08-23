Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological sign, no matter what your Sun sign horoscope may be. The Sun moves through orderly Virgo, from August 22 to September 22, helping us streamline and systematize the chaotic areas of our lives.

Virgo is the second of the zodiac's three earth signs and one of three mutable signs, meaning it's adaptable and always up for a little self-improvement. Virgo is the zodiac's editor, with keen eyes that can spot what needs to be fixed or improved. Maybe it's time to address some health and wellness issues or to clear out the clutter and organize your workspace.

While there couldn't be a better time for practical changes that will bring efficiency, try not to take on Virgo's nitpicky tendencies in the process. Sometimes "done" is better than "perfect."

As the sign of selfless service, Virgo loves to lend an assist. This has its pros and cons. Where's the line between "being supportive" and meddling with unsolicited feedback? Be mindful of your intentions—and other people's boundaries—during Virgo season 2021.

As we say goodbye to bombastic Leo season, here are seven ways to capitalize on the efficient, analytical Virgo season 2021 vibes: