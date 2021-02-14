9 Special Valentine's Day "Dates" You Can Go On Without Leaving Home

9 Date Ideas For The Conscious Couple (Warm & Fuzzies, Guaranteed)
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
There's never a bad time to show your partner some love and share a spiritual practice, but of course, Valentine's Day feels like an especially good one. So, to ring in this very untraditional Valentine's Day, we rounded up some creative date ideas that the conscious couple can do from the comfort of home. You'll forget about that dinner-and-a-movie plan in no time:
1. Do a heart-opening yoga flow.
Get the blood pumping and open up your hearts with some heart-opening yoga poses, like backbends. Not only do backbends open up the front side of the body, helping to counteract the effects of bad posture, but they create space around our heart, allowing us to offer—and accept—more love into our hearts. Think poses like bridge, wheel, camel, or cobra. And if you're up for a challenge, you two can take it a step further and try your hand at acro yoga!
2. Sip on some cacao.
Cacao is well known for its heart-opening effects, and it's super easy to whip up into a cozy and warming elixir. All you'll need is around an ounce of cacao in hot water, and if you wish, you can add your favorite adaptogens, sweeteners, and spices to kick it up a notch. And the best part? Cacao is often used ceremoniously to elevate other spiritual practices, so if you decide to do anything else on this list, you can sip on some cacao first to really get the love flowing.
3. Make a vision board.
Who says vision boards have to be a solo venture? Not only is vision boarding with your partner a fun activity in and of itself, but it's a great way for the two of you to get on the same page and consciously visualize your future together. Get a poster board, some old magazines, and start collaging, or go the virtual route if crafting isn't your style. Either way, you two can get inspired about what the future holds for you both as a couple.
4. Dip into tantra.
We would be remiss to leave out a steamier option for couples this Valentine's Day: Enter tantric sex. Tantra is all about uniting the masculine and feminine forces within all of us, and tantric sex can be a profoundly transcendent experience. There's no shortage of positions to try out, ranging from deep eye gazing, to tantric massages. It's a great option to guide you through new areas of both your sex life and your spirituality.
5. Meditate together.
If the two of you already have individual meditation practices, you can try meditating together, perhaps opting for a form of meditation that's new to you both (like Transcendental or vipassana). To stick with the more lovey-dovey theme, you could try a loving-kindness meditation and intentionally send each other love from this space. Or, if you're looking to up your communication game with your partner, any of these three meditations to enhance communication skills are a great place to start.
6. Balance your sacral & heart chakras.
Of the seven main chakras, the heart and the sacral chakras are closely related to our interpersonal and romantic relationships. The sacral chakra deals with sexual desire and our emotions toward others, and the heart chakra relates to how we give and receive love (including to ourselves). Blockages in either are no good for a relationship, but when the two of you consciously work to get those blocks flowing, your relationship can thrive. (Here are some ways to get started working with your heart chakra and sacral chakra.)
7. Do a tarot reading together.
Doing a tarot reading is a great way to get in touch with your inner voice and find answers to your innermost questions. Light a candle, grab your deck (if you don't have a tarot deck, playing cards can work too), and do a reading together for insights into your relationship, future, and potential challenges to overcome.
For a simple three-card spread to get started, the first card can represent you; the second, your partner; and the third, the two of you together. Here's a primer on what each card means in a tarot and playing deck.
8. Spend some time looking out at nature.
If you and your partner are big into nature, what better way to spend the day than getting outside and soaking up some V-Day love from Mother Nature herself? (If you're staying in, a windowsill nature session works too!) To make it extra romantic, wait until sundown and find a good spot to stargaze. And while, yes, it is pretty chilly in much of the U.S. at the moment, we know a few hacks for keeping warm.
9. Dance together.
And finally, who doesn't love a good dance? From dancing meditations to ecstatic dance, allowing our bodies to move freely to our favorite jams can help us process and release emotions, activate flow states, and connect with whomever we're dancing with. Plus, it's just a sweet and romantic option. Curate a dancing playlist with each other, turn down the lights, and dance the night away.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.