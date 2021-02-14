9 Special Valentine's Day "Dates" You Can Go On Without Leaving Home

Doing a tarot reading is a great way to get in touch with your inner voice and find answers to your innermost questions. Light a candle, grab your deck (if you don't have a tarot deck, playing cards can work too), and do a reading together for insights into your relationship, future, and potential challenges to overcome.

For a simple three-card spread to get started, the first card can represent you; the second, your partner; and the third, the two of you together. Here's a primer on what each card means in a tarot and playing deck.