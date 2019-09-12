The other larger benefit of the charter is that it makes it normal for a family to talk about their emotions with one another regularly. That's certainly good for kids, as it helps them practice emotional awareness and emotional management—skills that later in life can dramatically affect their physical and mental health, their ability to have successful relationships, and even their academic and career success. Among younger kids, research shows that mindfulness can improve their self-regulation skills, attention, and social competency, among so many other benefits.

But beyond improving your kids' EQ, the charter tool can be a way for parents to make sure their own emotional needs are being taken care of as well. In his book, Brackett explains that kids sometimes need to be reminded that parents are human too. The charter thus encourages everyone in the family—both parents and kids—to be actively conscious of their emotional temperature and how it might be affecting other people in the family.

Some parents might bristle at the idea of making their kids have to worry about how they feel, but the truth is, there's nothing wrong with asking children to learn to empathize with others and care about other people from a young age.

"Once you realize how critical our emotions are to our health and creativity and our decisions in our everyday life, you realize—I guess I really should let my child know that I do feel this way," Brackett explains. "We also suffer when we don't share our feelings. Think about parents who feel disrespected by their kids week after week after week. And then what happens? They explode."

Getting comfortable talking about emotions as a family—even if it's something you, as a parent, are not the most skilled at yet—can only benefit the household.

"Allow yourself to be uncomfortable. No one's going to be hospitalized for talking about their feelings," Brackett says. "It's OK to be nervous. Don't base your experience doing this work on how you think you might feel—because that might not be true. You're making it up. You don't know because you haven't done it."