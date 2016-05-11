How To Lovingly Handle Displaced Anger In Your Relationship

The time to speak about the situation is later, when you have dealt with your own fear and the other person is open and available. If the other person never opens, then there is no point in trying to talk about it. You can't get anywhere in terms of learning and resolution unless both of you are ready to listen and take constructive action.

If you are able to speak about it, do so with an openness to learning about both of you. Learning can bring about healing and change.

It takes much practice of these five steps to heal old trauma. If you find you can't manage to do this yourself, then I encourage you to reach out for trauma therapy, such as EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), TRE (Trauma Release Exercises), EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), and/or SE (Somatic Experiencing). If you don't know what these are, you can easily look them up on the Internet. They are very helpful in releasing old trauma from the body so that you can stay centered in the face of another's anger.

