mindbodygreen

Close banner
Love

3 Personal Growth Steps You Need To Take Before Your Next Relationship

Jillian Turecki
mbg Contributor By Jillian Turecki
mbg Contributor
Jillian Turecki is a relationship expert, yoga teacher, and public speaker who for years has studied the art and science of fulfillment. She is certified by the Robbins Madanes Center for Strategic Intervention.
3 Personal Growth Steps You Need To Take Before Your Next Relationship

Photo by Rob and Julia Campbell

January 19, 2018

If you’re single and looking for love, you might feel restless: restless in your longing to experience deep romantic chemistry with someone. I get it. No doubt it’s an incredible feeling, and frankly I believe it’s what we’re wired for. I believe we need it. But I also firmly believe that timing is everything. So if you’re single and feeling restless, this isn’t a plea to end your search—rather, it's to teach you how to quell that uneasiness by grabbing the golden opportunity that’s before you.

The opportunity here is growth. Proactively committing to your growth is the most important thing to do when you're single and looking for love.

You don’t want to enter your next relationship as the same person you were in your previous one. Let me explain: One of the biggest mistakes I’ve seen people make (including myself) is to blame the other person for the demise of their relationship. Even more common is blaming the actual relationship, as if "the relationship" was this elusive entity separate from the two people involved. The moment you take responsibility for the choices you’ve made in your love life is the moment you change the game. This isn’t about shame—it’s the opposite. You must recognize the privilege it is to claim sovereignty over your life, which includes who you attract, but more importantly, who you’re attracted to. To be responsible for your life is self-love. And when you train yourself to look onto your inevitable failures as opportunities for growth and rebirth, well, that’s radical self-love.

Growth is an inside job. What this means? It's more of a feeling than something that can be measured by circumstance. There certainly may be symptoms of your growth, such as various achievements or successes, but the most obvious indication of your progress is that you feel more whole and thus more fulfilled. Even when life gets difficult, if we’re growing, our lives will feel meaningful.

Practice these three steps to catapult your growth and prepare you for your next relationship:

1. Define what's important to you.

Everyone has adopted beliefs that are influenced by family and cultural conditioning. Plus, as we age and experience the vicissitudes of life, our priorities will naturally shift. That’s why you must evaluate what is intrinsically important to you, right now. When you have clarity about what is deeply important to you and then live your life in alignment with that, you’ll cultivate a core confidence that will stand the test of disappointments in your love life.

And you won’t settle. It’s definitely a process, but begin by asking yourself these two questions (I’d suggest writing this down): "What do I want to feel as much as possible? If, for example, your answer is joy, then list the things that bring you joy, and you’ll start to uncover what is truly important to you. Then ask yourself, "What do I want others to feel when they're around me?" Then follow the same steps as above. Just keep asking yourself questions of this nature, and you’ll be amazed by what unfolds.

Article continues below

2. Know what inspires you.

We have habits that make us happy and ones that make us miserable. Consciously choose rituals that inspire you. If you’re not sure, start exploring in small ways. Three years ago I had never listened to a podcast. Today, it’s my daily habit to expand my thinking and creativity. Reading for just 20 minutes a day inspires me. Music, and moving my body to it, is hugely effective—in fact, anything that plants you in your body will enhance your life. Guaranteed. Spend time with people who motivate you. Simply put, get in touch with what lights you up and do it.

3. Contribute.

Find something that moves you and dedicate yourself to it. Don’t ever let anyone tell you how or what that looks like. Find your own way. Maybe it’s obvious, like donating your time to volunteering or your money to an important cause. Maybe it’s expanding your work to include a deeper purpose. The bottom line is that we’re meant to contribute to our ecosystem, and when we help others, we feel good. Why? Because when we give outside of ourselves in any capacity, we grow.

These steps are a process, so don’t pressure yourself to figure it all out overnight. There are many ways to grow: You could learn a new language, do something that scares you, face life’s challenges in a new way—the choice is yours. But I can tell you with absolute certainty that these three steps will guarantee your personal evolution, and the search for your next love will be filled with less longing and much more ease.

Want more personal growth exercises? These are the five stages of personal growth.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jillian Turecki
Jillian Turecki mbg Contributor
Jillian Turecki is a relationship expert, yoga teacher, and public speaker who has studied the art and science of fulfillment for years. Under the masterful guidance of Anthony Robbins,...

More On This Topic

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/three-personal-growth-steps-to-take-before-your-next-relationship

Your article and new folder have been saved!