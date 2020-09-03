5 Most Important Things I Learned About Sex From Teaching Human Sexuality

One of the most common questions I get asked by students is, “Am I normal?” and my response is always, “NO!” not because there's anything wrong with them, but because there is no such thing as sexually normal! Sure there might be statistical averages, but in terms of some kind of moral, religious or ethical normality, as long as you're not doing legitimate harm to yourself or someone else, your sexual desires and behavior are perfectly acceptable and okay!

There is an immense variation in natural human sexual behavior, ranging for example, from someone who masturbates 10 times a day to someone who masturbates once in 10 years. Both are equally legitimate from a scientific perspective. Attempting to standardize or cast judgments across a species with so much variety would be profoundly unscientific. Many of my students find this to be a huge weight off their shoulders, having grown up feeling ashamed, embarrassed, or judged because of their sexuality.