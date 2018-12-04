The No. 1 Rule Most Couples Ignore While Arguing

You're more likely to be heard when you take care of yourself and your partner at the same time. Taking care of your partner includes responding accurately to your partner's signals. Take care of only yourself and you get nothing. Take care of only your partner and you abandon your own needs and desires.

Often, taking care of your partner is what's most difficult. You have to know how your partner thinks and feels about specific matters. You have to put yourself in their shoes before doing anything at all and prove to them verbally that you fully understand what they want, need, worry about, and are afraid of. If you don't lead with this knowledge, your partner will assume that they have to do that for themselves. When that happens, not only is valuable time wasted for both of you, but your partner is already heading toward a fight-or-flight response. They will think they have to defend their interests since you obviously aren't looking out for them.

The first rule of taking care of both you and your partner at the same time is to lead with relief. We all know it's better to think first before speaking or acting, but in the heat of the moment, the primitives—those areas of the brain that recognize lightning fast anything that seems threatening, including words, facial expressions, gestures, etc.—are mostly running the show. So lead with relief when talking about something stressful or distressing. This will disarm your partner's primitives and assure them that you're disarmed before doing anything else. Not doing so will result in your partner remaining in suspense as to whether you're a friend or a foe. Remember, we're animals, and when threatened, our brains tilt toward war. I see partners get into trouble immediately when they fail to lead with relief and instead present their view, their needs, and their fears only. That forces the other person to be on guard and think of their interests only. That's a situation that leads to squaring off, and once there, you're both in an adversarial position that's difficult to break free from.