Why Sexual Assault Survivors Of Color Need Their Own Spaces To Heal

For example, Eborn says Black women often face more resistance or simply receive less unequivocal support from their providers.

"I've found that there can be a lot of gaslighting and a lot of discounting," she says. "Black women are perceived to be so strong, and I hear that a lot. Often I'll look at myself and be like, 'You're so strong. You can do everything.' So people don't check in on them. People don't check in on femmes of color because they're so strong, and then when they do ask for help, people are all like 'Well, how bad is it? Are you sure?' And it takes away from the process. It takes away from the healing if they're constantly being questioned instead of just being believed."

Research has found the "strong black woman" stereotypes can have significant consequences for black women's mental health, including higher likelihood of depression and a lower likelihood of seeking out help. A data analysis from the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality also found people see young black girls as "less innocent and more adultlike than their white peers" and as being more sexual than young white girls; it also found people believe black girls need less nurturing, protection, comfort, and support. Even the Me Too movement, which was started by and for people of color, didn't catch mainstream attention until white women started becoming involved with it.

When you add gender diversity on top of racial identity, things get all the more challenging. A lot of research suggests trans and nonbinary people of color experience uniquely high rates of sexual abuse. A 2015 report found half of black trans and nonbinary people have experienced sexual violence, and another half have experienced domestic violence. On top of their increased experiences of trauma, Eborn points out that these folks need to deal with mental health professionals who dismiss or question their gender constantly, which can create distract from the process or create an unwelcoming environment. Research shows one in four trans folks has avoided a doctor's appointment for fear of being mistreated.

When you're trying to work on something as sensitive as sexual trauma, these unnecessary obstacles can make an emotionally chaotic process feel downright unbearable. There's so much value in just working with people who share your experiences and not needing to explain yourself when you are working through one of the most challenging and vulnerable healing processes imaginable.