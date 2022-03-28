19 Sweet Gifts To Give Your Spouse For Your 10-Year Anniversary (Or Whenever!)

When buying gifts for anyone, and particularly a spouse, certified couples' therapist Alicia Muñoz, LPC, says there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind.

For one thing, understanding your partner and what they might like should be top of mind. Are they fond of silly gifts? Meaningful gifts? Extravagant gifts? Sure, you could always wow your loved one with something pricey, but as Muñoz says, "Most of the time, gifts are about really expressing to our partners that we see them deeply, and know who they are."

For example, she notes, if your spouse's favorite artist is coming to town for a concert, getting tickets ahead of time and taking the time to present the tickets in a meaningful way would show them that you really know them and care about them.

In addition to that, Muñoz adds you can keep the five love languages in mind. If their love language is gifts, that makes it pretty straightforward (they'll be happy with any truly thoughtful gift). But maybe they prefer words of affirmation or acts of service, in which case a love letter or taking care of a big house project that's been on your bucket list might be more appropriate, respectively.