The generation of men asking this question to young impressionable boys grew up in environments where men were the main income earners and women had traditional homemaking and motherly roles. The expectation of what it means to be a man specifically has evolved over time, from wartime heroes to Heisman winners to unicorn CEOs. But whatever its current flavor, the core ideal elevates a form of self-interested machismo that is dangerous to maturing men and those they interact with.

I would know. As a former professional athlete, my evolution has been more than waist-deep in this conversation. At 16, I was the captain of the U.S. Under-18 National team, at 22 graduating from an ivy league university with two degrees, and at 25 retiring from three and a half seasons of professional athletics that saw me become a French national champion, suit up for the Italian National team, and play through concussions, separated shoulders, and herniated discs because that was the "type of man I wanted to be." Or, thought I wanted to be.

My position as a defender was to separate the offensive player from the puck, which I physically did with pure strength. During each of my three seasons of professional sports, I also led each of my teams in fights, an action allowed in the sport of hockey. For three decades my entire existence was within a sport that prided itself on stoicism, endurance, and brutality. It would be naive to believe my athlete attitude never exited the arena.

I carried this idea that my value was based on physical dominance over others with me through life and failed to mature as there was a void of voices advocating for the development of other emotions and traits.

This was the man I wanted to be. This was the man my coaches wanted me to be.

When we continue to subject young boys to attitudes and beliefs of male dominance, gender inequities, and misassigned values on emotional traits, then our children are unlikely to develop differently. When we ask, "What kind of man do you want to be?" we communicate that we value certain behaviors, or traits, in our men more than others. Moreover, we subject our young people to conforming to these previous ideals in an attempt to please our elders.

Consider the relationship between the person asking and the subject answering. The person asking is either an authoritative person or seen as one by the subject, who is often a young person. Young people, meanwhile, aim to please. Research on child development shows us that young children often mirror the attitudes, beliefs, and identities of their parents. Up until age 12, children have yet to fully develop their emotional regulators, which means that when you ask a child a question, in their response they search for what you, the adult, wants to hear.

Recall the familiar interaction when the child being asked pauses in response, and the adult follows up with "Don't you want to be strong? Smart? Successful?" to which a child nods. During no part of that interaction was the child able to make their decision.

It's time to remove this question from our interactions with young people, today.