mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

Romantic Relationships Don't Determine Happiness, Study Shows

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Smiling Woman Tossing Her Hair Behind Her

Image by Maingaila Muvundika / Stocksy

July 25, 2020 — 0:42 AM

When single adults return home to visit, they’re often asked: are you still single? Apparently convincing nosy neighbors it is, in fact, possible to be happy without a partner doesn’t work. Thankfully, scientists have come to the rescue.

A study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that single people and married couples have similar levels of lifelong happiness and well-being. 

How relationship status affects happiness. 

Researchers from Michigan State University analyzed the relationship histories of 7,532 people throughout their lives—starting at age 18 and ending when they were 60. Participants were then asked to rank their overall happiness later in life. 

Throughout the 42 years, 79% of participants were consistently married to the same person, 8% were consistently single or unmarried, and 13% had “varied relationship histories,” meaning they were in and out of a relationship, divorced, remarried, or widowed. 

After analyzing the happiness levels of each group, researchers found single adults and those with varied relationship histories had the same levels of happiness. "We were surprised to find that lifelong singles and those who had varied relationship histories didn't differ in how happy they were,” co-author Mariah Purol, said in a news release. "This suggests that those who have 'loved and lost' are just as happy towards the end of life than those who 'never loved at all.'"

While married people had slightly higher numbers, Purol said the differences were insubstantial. For example, on a scale on one-to-five, a married person would rank their happiness as a four, while a single person and someone with a varied history would rank 3.82 and 3.7, respectively. 

"Turns out, staking your happiness on being married isn't a sure bet,” said study author and psychology professor William Chopik, Ph.D.. While marriage can make some people happy, he says it's also possible to derive enjoyment from other aspects of life, like friendships, hobbies, work.

"It seems like it may be less about the marriage and more about the mindset," says Purol. "If you can find happiness and fulfillment as a single person, you'll likely hold onto that happiness—whether there's a ring on your finger or not.”

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Sex

All Your Questions About Period Sex, Answered By Doctors

Alex Shea
All Your Questions About Period Sex, Answered By Doctors
Love

The Best Ways To Support Your Partner, Based On Their Enneagram

Julie Nguyen
The Best Ways To Support Your Partner, Based On Their Enneagram
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul, M.A.
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Social Good

The Outdoors Has A Diversity Problem: This Woman Wants To Change That

Emma Loewe
The Outdoors Has A Diversity Problem: This Woman Wants To Change That
Mental Health

A Neurologist-Approved Trick For Using Technology More Mindfully

Elizabeth Della Rocca
A Neurologist-Approved Trick For Using Technology More Mindfully
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Dermatologist & This Is The Skin Supplement I Love

Keira Barr, M.D.
I'm A Holistic Dermatologist & This Is The Skin Supplement I Love
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Supplement Promotes The Post-Workout Glow, Without The Workout

Jamie Schneider
This Supplement Promotes The Post-Workout Glow, Without The Workout
Functional Food

A 'Mostly' Plant-Based Diet May Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A 'Mostly' Plant-Based Diet May Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Says
Integrative Health

Face Masks Needs This Many Layers To Be Effective, Study Says

Abby Moore
Face Masks Needs This Many Layers To Be Effective, Study Says
Functional Food

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength

Olivia Giacomo
The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength
Integrative Health

How To Support Your Immune System For A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Abby Moore
How To Support Your Immune System For A Second Wave Of COVID-19
Beauty

Looking For A Slight Tweak In Hair Color? Check Out A Glaze Or Gloss

Alexandra Engler
Looking For A Slight Tweak In Hair Color? Check Out A Glaze Or Gloss
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/single-people-are-just-as-happy-as-married-people-study-says

Your article and new folder have been saved!