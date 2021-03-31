Some of the biggest battles between parents and children begin at the dinner table. Despite a parent's best efforts to sneak veggies onto the plate, most kids will go pick around the greens and go straight for the grilled cheese, polished off with a glass of milk.

While there's nothing wrong with good ol' fashioned comfort food now and again, some parents may wonder if the dairy-rich meals are wreaking havoc on their child's health. Thankfully there are some telltale signs your kid may have a dairy sensitivity, and you can easily make the switch to dairy-free ingredients, if necessary.