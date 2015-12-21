9 Signs You’re Ready For A Truly Loving Relationship

We all think we want a loving, stable relationship. But sometimes we don't realize that what's keeping us from it is the fact that we aren't actually ready.

It's easy to assume that because you want to be in a happy relationship, then you're ready for one. But that's not necessarily true.

If we don’t take inventory of ourselves before entering or committing to relationships, we have no idea what work needs to be done internally to prepare us for healthy, fulfilling attachments. Next time you end a relationship, or plan to start a new one, ask yourself whether or not you're ready for it. If you aren't, take that time to work on yourself. You won't regret it.

Here are nine signs you're ready for lasting, mature love: