A friends with benefits relationship is a relationship where two people are friends who also have sex. It can be a healthy, mutually satisfying way to connect with someone, enjoy physical intimacy, and have fun with a friend without romantic connotations.

However, many people can misunderstand what it means to be friends with benefits (FWB), thinking it involves absolutely no responsibility or care for the other person or thinking that it's a stepping stone to a romantic relationship. That's not what this type of relationship is about, and these misconceptions can lead people to getting hurt in these FWB situations.

If any of the below criteria apply to you, your FWB relationship is probably not working and should be ended.