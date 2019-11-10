Too Soon? 10 Signs Your Relationship Isn't Ready For a Baby

You may have received tons of messages early on about the importance of finding love. You check the box and take a long exhale. Perhaps you beat society's time clock, or you're simply looking forward to a breather. But no sooner than you and your partner settle into a stable commitment or tie the knot will there be another signal indicating that it's time for the pitter-patter of little baby feet. Couple that with any internal alarms that may be sounding off as you picture adorable baby clothes, first words, and family photos, and the pressure may be on once again.

But how will this pressure affect your relationship?

Despite some couples' tendency to follow the trends, some relationships just aren't ready for a baby. Here are some real signs you should pay attention to that indicate your relationship isn't ready for a baby: