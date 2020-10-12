1 In 4 People Had Sex With A Roommate During Lockdown: An Anthropologist On Why

Nearly one in four single people had sex with a non-romantic roommate in the past six months, according to the Match survey of 5,000 U.S. singles. Younger people were the most willing to cross the line, with 33% of millennials and 46% of Gen Z getting in bed with a roomie.

“It didn’t surprise me at all,” Helen Fisher, Ph.D., the biological anthropologist and Match’s chief scientific advisor who led the study, tells mbg.

Many people end up living with someone they don’t know that well or at all out of convenience and affordability, she says, and they don’t actually end up spending much time together. But the pandemic forced these types of roommates together.

“During the lockdown they were forced to spend a LOT of time together, dine together, play games, watch TV and mourn their losses together. This ‘self-disclosure’ leads to intimacy,” she explains. “And with little else to do, they eventually begin to find their roommates attractive, funny, kind, and comfortable in new ways. And this can easily lead to kissing, cuddling, and more—to relieve stress, entertain themselves, and explore this readily available option: hooking up.”

The unusual spike in sex between roommates is an example of what sex scientists call situational sexual behavior, which refers to when people adopt different sexual behaviors because social or environmental factors have made their normal sexual preferences and behaviors unavailable.

“One’s normal sexual tastes, desires and opportunities are not available,” Fisher explains, “So men and women change their behaviors to fit this less desirable situation. This is very common in jails, other enclosed institutions, and even when one is traveling alone in unfamiliar/unknown places. Under these less desirable circumstances, men and women simply change their priorities and behaviors to suit the moment.”