If you've heard that a girl has slept with a lot of guys, don't call her a slut. If she has slept with lots of people, so what? It's her body, and it's up to her what she does with it. No one else has the right to judge her. And all the things people say may not be true.

When someone is called a slut, you can show respect by not spreading rumors and by not agreeing that the girl is a slut.

If you yourself have made out or had sex with a girl, you also have a responsibility not to gossip about her afterward. Simply don't tell people the details of what you did and didn't do. It's something good that happened between the two of you. Don't risk getting half the school involved, as they could destroy the whole experience for you.

If you hear a male friend calling a girl a slut, ask some questions that will make him think. "Girls get just as horny as guys, so why should girls be ashamed of it but not guys?" or "What business is it of other people how much sex a girl has?" or "If girls aren't allowed to have sex, how can guys ever have sex with girls?"