You're Probably Having Less Sex Than You Should. Here's What You're Missing Out On

For many people, stress kills the sex drive. And when we're in that anxious place, we often forget about the lovely concept of responsive desire. Responsive desire is something that happens when you’re in a context that is safe and sexy (for example, cooking dinner with your sweetie) and suddenly finding yourself scooting closer, starting to canoodle, and all of a sudden realizing you want to get naked. Just allow yourself to feel intimate and pleasurable in a safe setting. Desire will often naturally flow from there.