The pandemic has brought a wide array of unprecedented challenges to the world—and that certainly applies to moms, whose roles became even more complex than ever.

That's why, last week, running brand Saucony released a video titled "The Marathon That Never Ends" (see below) which draws parallels between motherhood and racing in a never-ending marathon. They launched it to help raise awareness around the disproportionate burnout of mothers, particularly since the onset of the pandemic.

In fact, according to a proprietary study by Saucony’s Consumer Insight Team, 57% of moms report their well-being has gotten worse, 89% say they are somewhat extremely burned out, and 77% acknowledge their mental health has been the top contributor to burnout since the start of the pandemic.

While the video was fittingly released ahead of Mother's Day, the message rings true all year long. To get a better sense of why the brand decided to take this initiative, we chatted with the president of Saucony, Anne Cavassa—who also happens to be both a runner and a mom.