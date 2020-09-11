mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Couples Tend To Influence Each Other's Goals, New Study Finds

Couples Tend To Influence Each Other's Goals, New Study Finds

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Does Your Partner's Goals Influence Your Own? Research Says Yes // Couples Tend To Influence Each Other's Goals, New Study Finds

Image by ADDICTIVE CREATIVES / Stocksy

September 11, 2020 — 0:20 AM

There comes a point in most relationships when individuals begin referring to themselves and their partner as "we." Generally, this happens in long-term relationships when plans, experiences, and stories start to overlap. Among those smaller connections, a study published in the Journal of Gerontology found long-term partners also tend to adopt each other's goals and aversions

The research, conducted by the University of Basel Faculty of Psychology, says regardless of gender, age, and length of relationship, long-term partners are likely influenced by each other's goals. 

When you want what they want.

The researchers studied 450 heterosexual couples who had been together for an average of 10 years. Over two 14-day measurement periods, individuals in each couple wrote down whether they tried to avoid conflict or share meaningful experiences with their partner that day. These measurement periods continued sporadically over the course of 10 to 12 months.

After partners reported their goals for the day, researchers analyzed how that information affected the goals of their partner. 

According to the research, one partner's answer generally influenced the other's. When one person avoids conflict, the other one will try to do the same. Similarly, when one person strives to communicate, achieve personal growth, or share meaningful moments, the other partner also wants to succeed in those areas.

Advertisement

Sharing goals over time.

That said, couples are not immediately on the same page, study author Jana Nikitin, Ph.D., explains. In fact, it took most partners several days or months to adopt the goal of the other. "This could be an adaptive mechanism to maintain the stability of the relationship," Nikitin says in a news release, "by not being influenced by every momentary shift made by the partner."

In other words, they'll usually wait to see how serious their partner's goal is before fully backing it. Once it's obvious that they're serious about it, the other partner will step in to support and help them achieve those goals. 

The takeaway.

Whether a couple has been together for 10 years or 50, partners are likely to adopt each other's desires and goals and simultaneously avoid similar things. Whether this is a product of time together, true love, or a combination of both is unknown. Either way, the study reveals how long-term romantic partners can certainly influence each other in subtle ways.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Love

What To Expect On Your First Day In Couples' Therapy, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What To Expect On Your First Day In Couples' Therapy, In Case You're Curious
Love

5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages

Nancy L. Johnston, M.S., LPC, LSATP, MAC
5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Integrative Health

The Unwanted Side Effect Of Overbrushing Teeth, From A Holistic Dentist

Abby Moore
The Unwanted Side Effect Of Overbrushing Teeth, From A Holistic Dentist
Functional Food

Love Lemon Water? Try This No-Waste Method To Get The Most From Your Citrus

Eliza Sullivan
Love Lemon Water? Try This No-Waste Method To Get The Most From Your Citrus
Motivation

12 Best Yoga Clothes & Gear That Will Make Your Practice Even Better

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Yoga Clothes & Gear That Will Make Your Practice Even Better
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Bare-Faced Method: A Derm-Approved Hack To Identify Your Skin Type

Jamie Schneider
The Bare-Faced Method: A Derm-Approved Hack To Identify Your Skin Type
Integrative Health

Bacteria In Your Poop May Predict Heart Disease, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Bacteria In Your Poop May Predict Heart Disease, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Amy Schumer Has Lyme Disease — Why Do Her Fans Think Bees Can Help?

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Has Lyme Disease — Why Do Her Fans Think Bees Can Help?
Routines

A Simple-Yet-Effective Crunch Variation To Work Your Abs & Obliques

Sarah Regan
A Simple-Yet-Effective Crunch Variation To Work Your Abs & Obliques
Beauty

These 8 Tips From Derms Will Seriously Keep Ingrown Hairs Away For Good

Alexandra Engler
These 8 Tips From Derms Will Seriously Keep Ingrown Hairs Away For Good
Functional Food

Why This Functional MD Wants You To Cool It On Charring Your Veggies

Jamie Schneider
Why This Functional MD Wants You To Cool It On Charring Your Veggies
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/romantic-partners-influence-each-others-goals

Your article and new folder have been saved!