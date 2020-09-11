The researchers studied 450 heterosexual couples who had been together for an average of 10 years. Over two 14-day measurement periods, individuals in each couple wrote down whether they tried to avoid conflict or share meaningful experiences with their partner that day. These measurement periods continued sporadically over the course of 10 to 12 months.

After partners reported their goals for the day, researchers analyzed how that information affected the goals of their partner.

According to the research, one partner's answer generally influenced the other's. When one person avoids conflict, the other one will try to do the same. Similarly, when one person strives to communicate, achieve personal growth, or share meaningful moments, the other partner also wants to succeed in those areas.