How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak
As a reiki master/teacher, one of the most common reasons people contact me is to get help healing from a breakup. It’s one of the most painful experiences we go through in life, and a Reiki treatment—whether in-person or via distance—can provide a calming and soothing form of energy therapy. Here are a few of the specific benefits Reiki can provide, post-breakup:
1. Releasing negative emotions like sadness and grief
One of Reiki’s hallmarks is its ability to clear out heavy energy, including the gut-wrenching sadness and grief that most people feel after a breakup. Reiki practitioners channel energy through our hands to clear out the places where sadness and grief are sitting in the body.
“This sadness is just hanging on my body,” some clients say. Or, “I feel like I can’t breathe, my chest is so tight.” For many people this can extend across the entire body, including tightness and tension in the shoulders, neck, chest, and/or belly. By working on the physical body as well as on the outer layers of the energetic body, Reiki can facilitate much-needed relief from tension, sadness, grief, and pain.
2. Cutting emotional ties
When we’re in any kind of relationship—with family, friends, or partners—our energies intertwine with theirs. I often explain the energetic body, or aura, as what we commonly think of as personal space. Whenever someone is inside our energy field or personal space, our energy intermingles with theirs. Over time, this exchange can create connections, sometimes called “cords” or “energetic ties,” between two people.
Imagine how much time we spend intertwined with a romantic partner. It stands to reason that one of the most painful parts of a breakup is severing that energetic bond. Those bonds that connect us to our partners across time and space take time to dissolve after a breakup.
That’s one reason so many people need space after a breakup. That’s how we hit the reset button on the relationship. Reiki can help clear out the other person’s energy from yours, in addition to removing these energetic cords (with the client's permission) to speed up the healing process.
3. Calming the mind and emotions
At the same time that heaviness, sadness, and grief are cleared out of the energy body, lightness is infused. Because Reiki taps into life force energy, which is essentially unconditional love, clients experience lightness and a sense of calm during and after a session.
Additionally, because Reiki treatments promote physical relaxation, they can provide a much-needed respite from obsessive thoughts—this can mean anything from replaying the breakup to reliving the good times to beating themselves up over what went wrong or what they could have done differently.
This place of quiet is not only a welcome relief from painful thoughts but can also help the mind to process the breakup more clearly, reaping the lessons and helping the client to heal.
4. Balancing your chakras
By balancing the seven chakras or “energy wheels/vortexes” in the body, you are restored to homeostasis. After a breakup, most people’s chakra systems are badly in need of balancing, as the issues that correlate to each chakra are often deeply involved in our relationships. Let me explain a little:
- Crown: Connection to our soul’s purpose and higher self; often relationships bring us the most growth and can be deeply connected to our purpose and lessons.
- Third eye: Connection to our vision and intuition; after a breakup we often doubt our intuition and our ability to “see things clearly.”
- Throat: Communication is a major issue in relationships, and most breakups include things that weren’t said, still need to be said, or were said and later regretted.
- Heart: The heart is our connection to giving and receiving love and is extremely tender after a breakup.
- Solar plexus: This chakra represents our personal power, which can be thrown off during a breakup if we felt powerless in the relationship and/or rejected through the breakup.
- Sacral: The seat of our relationships, passion, and sex, this is a key chakra to balance after a breakup.
- Root: Connected to our sense of safety, trust, and home, all of which can be pulled out from under us during a breakup.
5. Learning, growing, and moving on
Many clients have post-Reiki epiphanies, or moments of intense, healing clarity. Because Reiki moves energetic blockages from the body, it clears away burdensome emotions, helping us think more clearly and understand better what we were meant to learn from the relationship and breakup.
And because Reiki infuses the client with calm and peace, it often leads to one of the most important components of healing: forgiveness.
6. When you're ready, attracting new love
I’ve worked with so many clients through the course of a breakup who, months later, contact me to tell me about the new love in their life. Sometimes we work directly on attracting new partnership after they’ve healed the wounds of their breakup.
Yet more often, because they’ve cleared away the baggage and internalized their lessons, they naturally find themselves in a clearer emotional and energetic space to attract new and healthy love into their lives.
