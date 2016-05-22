How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak

When we’re in any kind of relationship—with family, friends, or partners—our energies intertwine with theirs. I often explain the energetic body, or aura, as what we commonly think of as personal space. Whenever someone is inside our energy field or personal space, our energy intermingles with theirs. Over time, this exchange can create connections, sometimes called “cords” or “energetic ties,” between two people.

Imagine how much time we spend intertwined with a romantic partner. It stands to reason that one of the most painful parts of a breakup is severing that energetic bond. Those bonds that connect us to our partners across time and space take time to dissolve after a breakup.

That’s one reason so many people need space after a breakup. That’s how we hit the reset button on the relationship. Reiki can help clear out the other person’s energy from yours, in addition to removing these energetic cords (with the client's permission) to speed up the healing process.