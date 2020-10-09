8 Realistic Workout Tips For Stay-At-Home Moms

Some people might think that stay-at-home moms have it easy, that there’s no reason for us not to exercise. But, moms, we know it’s not that convenient, right?

That said, I work out almost every day—and while I can vouch for the reality that it’s not easy, it is a priority. However, it took me a while to figure out my system for squeezing in workouts while cruising after toddlers.

Here, I've put together eight realistic tips for any parent who wants to get into great shape, all while the little ones are around.