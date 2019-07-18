What Queer Couples Can Teach Everyone About Communication

It's easy to idealize queer relationships, hence the many straight women who lament the fact that they "wish they were a lesbian" after a relationship goes south. The reality is that queer couples face a lot of uniquely difficult challenges. But there is one aspect in which queer relationships typically shine above the rest, and that's communication.

From the moment queer people first enter into a relationship with one another, we're practically forced to discuss our relationship expectations. Queer people can't fall back on society's default scripts for romance, because queerness is inherently "an act of subversion," explains Danna Bodenheimer, DSW, founder and director of the LGBTQ-focused Walnut Psychotherapy Center in Philadelphia. That means we have to communicate instead.

Those early conversations set the stage for honesty and smoother conflict resolution later on in the relationship, says Kenya Crawford, a mental health counselor, researcher, and consultant who focuses on LGBTQ people of color in New York City.

As you may have heard a million times, communication is the backbone of health for all relationships, regardless of who's involved. So, what lessons can you learn from queer couples about how to communicate effectively with your partner? Bodenheimer and Crawford weighed in.