6 Things I've Learned From Being Pregnant In 4 Countries

I have received prenatal care on three continents in four countries: China, the United States, Italy, and the Netherlands. My son was conceived in China, and I spent my first trimester working in Shanghai, followed by a summer in New York City, before moving to Milan, where he was born. I am now halfway through my second pregnancy and, assuming all goes as planned, my daughter will be born in Amsterdam, where my Dutch husband and I recently moved.

My transcontinental experiences have opened my eyes to what other women go through in their pregnancies. Overall, it's important to stay educated, learn as much as you can about the culture around you, find a doctor you trust, and listen to their advice.