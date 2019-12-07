mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Sex

This One Habit Might Be The Secret To Continuing Having Great Sex As Parents

Gigi Engle
Sexologist By Gigi Engle
Sexologist
Gigi Engle is a sexologist, certified sex coach, and author of 'All The F*cking Mistakes: A Guide to Sex, Love, and Life.' As a sexpert for Womanizer and brand ambassador with Lifestyle Condoms, she promotes and teaches about pleasure-based sex education, masturbation, and safer sex practices. She also serves as a Pleasure Professional with O.school, where she teaches a number of classes centered around pleasure, sexual health, and confidence.

Image by Jess Craven / Stocksy

December 7, 2019

Having a great sex life isn't always easy for parents. Past research has shown that couples with children have less satisfying sex lives and a greater sex drive disparity than their nonparent counterparts. These changes are not limited to those first few tentative years of parenthood but continue throughout time, and this is especially true for women.

But according to new research, one thing that might separate parents with great sex lives from the parents whose sex lives lag is communication. And no, it's not just about talking more. It's about what researchers call "positive communication." 

A new study in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy surveyed 93 mixed-gender couples in their mid-30s with children about how they communicated with one another and about their sex lives. (Ninety-one percent of individuals identified as heterosexual, with 5.4% identifying as bisexual and 2.7% as pansexual.)

The results found that those who had high levels of positive communication had higher levels of sexual satisfaction in the relationship. Positive communication, according to previous research, includes four key elements: positive disclosure, physical and emotional intimacy, exchanging compliments, and expressing fondness.

For women specifically, the factors that affect sexual desire are "partner-level, skill-based factors including 'intimate communication' and describe this communication as conversations that promote closeness through positive disclosure." Essentially, feeling heard and listened to can be key to getting horny for your partner. The researchers write, "When a woman perceives her romantic partner expressing interest when she is disclosing something about herself, she tends to have higher levels of sexual desire for that partner."

Additionally, the study found having a good opinion about your partner also improved sexual satisfaction among the parents. This tidbit might make you scratch your head and think, "Why would you be with someone you don't like?" With all the trials and tribulations of parenthood, you can find yourself falling into a pit of resentment and anger toward your romantic partner.

This is why positive communication and "partner appraisal" (the researchers' term for thinking your boo is awesome) go hand-in-hand. When you give your partner a sense that you feel fondly for them, both people will be more likely to have sexual feelings for each other and enjoy sex together. It's easier to be turned on when you're feeling affectionate toward your partner and you know they're feeling affectionate toward you. In that same vein, the study found that women are more likely to report relationship satisfaction if their partner gave them words of affirmation.

Parents would do well to keep this in mind and make an effort to make sure they're still expressing affection and fondness toward one another. Compliments and talking positively to and about each other can make a big difference overall for how much sexual desire you feel toward each other. According to the authors, "positive communication is important for all romantic relationships, and this skill set may be vital for couples with children."

Having children is super stressful, but in order to be your best self, a good partner, and a good parent, you need to be invested in your pair bond. And investing in great sex as parents is one good way to do that.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gigi Engle
Gigi Engle Sexologist
Gigi Engle is a sexologist, certified sex coach, and feminist author. As a sexpert for Womanizer and brand ambassador with Lifestyle Condoms, she promotes and teaches about...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/parents-who-talk-more-affectionately-have-better-sex-study

Your article and new folder have been saved!