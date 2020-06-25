7 Safe Outdoor Date Ideas For Couples Ready To Leave The House
There’s only so many wine and pizza nights that a couple can take before they begin to feel, well, stagnant. Especially now that the weather is warming up, couples may be longing for adventurous dates and outdoor activities. Thankfully, there are ways to do this while maintaining social distancing and making health a priority.
Change out of those sweatpants, put on a face mask, and get ready for some romance with these outdoor summer date ideas you can still do while social distancing.
1. Visit a farmer’s market.
Some experts are suggesting the coronavirus risk is lower outdoors than indoors, so visiting an open air farmer’s market may actually be safer than taking a trip to the grocery store. Just make sure the farmer’s market isn’t overly crowded or go during off-peak hours, and try to social distance from the vendors and other shoppers. While there, pick up some seasonal produce and a bottle of natural wine.
2. Go for a picnic
Picnics are a classic summer date, and with a bit of creativity, they can still be safe during the pandemic. If public parks are crowded, find a solo patch of grass off to the side, sit in a backyard, or on a fire escape (for those in the city). This is a great way to keep the farmer’s market date going, too. Whip out that recently purchased produce and settle in.
3. Go for a hike
Many walking trails and state parks have started opening up to the public. While it’s not recommended to camp at these parks yet, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says “In many areas, people can visit parks, trails, and open spaces as a way to relieve stress, get some fresh air, and stay active.” This is a great way for couples to not only get out of the house, but to actually feel some space they may have been missing.
4. Go for a run or a bike ride
Going for a run or a bike ride can be difficult in the summer sun, and going early in the mornings alone is not always safe. Which is exactly why it’s a great date idea. With a built-in buddy system, it may be safer to hit the trails early in the mornings—both beating the heat and avoiding the mid-afternoon crowds.
5. Drive with the windows down
This one's for those who normally plan a summer road trip, but can't travel because of COVID-19. Driving with nowhere to go is more fun than it may sound. Finding a relatively empty and scenic road would be ideal, but work with what’s available. Couples can create a shared playlist and add their favorite songs—the music and the conversation can set the tone just as much as the view.
6. Plant a garden
Planting a garden is a fun couple activity that reaps benefits beyond just that one date. Depending on location and available space, plant in a community garden, a backyard, a rooftop, or a fire escape. When choosing what to plant, make a list of both partner's favorite fruits and vegetables, and choose the shared favorites. Once the garden bears produce, a cooking date is to come! Bonus: gardening may even ease some anxiety caused by COVID-19, and it counts as a workout.
7. Watch an outdoor movie
Sitting through a two-hour movie with a mask on may not be the most comfortable thing, and it gets in the way of eating movie theater snacks (aka half the reason to be there). These are a few options to get the movie experience, without the indoor theater:
- Find a nearby drive-in movie theater.
- Bring a laptop, some snacks, and a blanket to the park at night.
- Search your city to see if it's hosting any free outdoor movie projections in a park.
The bottom line.
Many couples may be feeling pent up inside and are ready to get outdoors for romantic and adventurous dates. When preparing to leave the house, though, make sure to continue following CDC guidelines for social distancing, cloth face coverings, and frequent hand washing.
