There’s only so many wine and pizza nights that a couple can take before they begin to feel, well, stagnant. Especially now that the weather is warming up, couples may be longing for adventurous dates and outdoor activities. Thankfully, there are ways to do this while maintaining social distancing and making health a priority.

Change out of those sweatpants, put on a face mask, and get ready for some romance with these outdoor summer date ideas you can still do while social distancing.