This Is The Best Week To Hygge Your Home, According To Astrology

What should you hide, and what should you reveal? The answer to that question could be rather befuddling this Monday, October 14, as the live-out-loud Libra Sun gets into a tangled angle with furtive Pluto in "keeping up appearances" Capricorn. Even if bragging rights have been earned, keep trade secrets on the down-low early this week. Unless trust has been established, it will be hard to read the room. Competitors may be lurking—or jealous haters who can't stand to see anyone else shine. Protect those dreams like the priceless gems they are by "shielding your field" and being discerning about the company you keep. And remember: We ALL have a shadow side. Should yours peek out near Monday, don't judge yourself. But do take some action to mitigate this. Maybe you're needing more alone time to tune in to your thoughts or some legit reassurance that the people you count on have your back. Try to remember that people aren't mind-readers. Instead of dropping hints—or even assuming that your actions are "obvious"—clearly state your intentions, leaving nothing up to chance.