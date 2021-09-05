7 Ways To Manifest The Potent Lunar Potential Of The 2021 Virgo New Moon

Clean, green, and serene? That's the recipe for success as the 2021 Virgo new moon (the only one this year) shifts our focus toward salubrious systems.

As the sign symbolized by the Virgin or Maiden carrying a shaft of wheat, Virgo is the zodiac's purist and green thumb. Think carefully about what seeds you want to plant during this earthy lunar lift. (And for best results, make sure they're heirloom quality and that the "soil" is organic.)

Industrious Virgo prizes efficiency—but not without a dose of earthy sensuality. Create some set-and-forget routines, but turn others into luscious rituals. The little things make all the difference now! Here are seven ways to manifest the potent lunar potential of the 2021 Virgo new moon: