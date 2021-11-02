Ready for an extreme makeover? Or a notable shift? The 2021 Scorpio new moon gets the ball rolling.

In secretive Scorpio, change is as much an “inside job” as it is an outer transformation. This new moon is the nudge you need to examine your beliefs, buried feelings, and self-imposed limitations. Not an easy task, we know: Scraping up against those edges can churn up powerful feelings (one of Scorpio’s hidden blessings). The trick? Dig deep while aiming high.

Here are six tips to begin your journey at the 2021 Scorpio new moon. And remember, you don’t have to handle it all at once. The work you begin now at the 2021 Scorpio new moon will see completion at the full Scorpio moon—a powerful lunar eclipse!—on May 16, 2022.