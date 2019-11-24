Every year, the dating app Plenty of Fish comes up with a list of dating trends they expect to see in the coming year. They're usually based on a survey of their current users' experiences, though, so in many ways these projections really constitute the latest common dating problems people have already been dealing with.

This year, the app polled over 1,000 of its users to put together its list. So with that, here are eight newfangled dating terms that you might see cropping up next year based on their survey. Any of them ring a bell for you?