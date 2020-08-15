A Mom On How Her Family Balances Self-Care & School During COVID-19

It's true, it's not as easy to find or accept help these days, with social distancing guidelines in place and our desire to keep everyone safe and healthy. If you have another helpful person around your home and family regularly (a partner, grandparent, neighbor, friend, etc.), don't be afraid to reach out and leverage whatever community you do have to cover with your kids' homeschooling while you take a 20 minute moving-meditation-walk or the first shower you've managed in 4 days.

If you truly are an island, as so many are right now, remember that your kids can be your community, too. Of course your kids have needs that need to be fulfilled (and it's tough to reason with a baby or a toddler), but older kids want their parents to be happy, knowing their happiness directly translates to happiness for everyone. Younger kids can play alongside you while you stretch on the living room floor or can be your jogging buddy for your morning run. Sure, it might eat into their regularly scheduled art or snack time, but they'll be better for it.

If we don't demonstrate to our children how important it is to leverage the love we have in our lives and our communities to strengthen who we are as individuals, they will never learn it. So, when you feel guilty for asking for that time, remember, you're not asking for permission for yourself; you're granting permission to your children to ask for what they need, too.