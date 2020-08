Part of raising a responsible adult is to teach kids that actions, or inactions, have consequences. They, of course, learn this in school (bad behavior lands them in detention; not completing homework results in poor grades) but also at home.

"Do the kids clearly understand what their roles and responsibilities are in school and in the home? Do they understand why these things are important and the goals they help accomplish? And have you shifted the responsibility to them for completing these things?" she says. "In other words, household responsibilities need to happen for the household to run smoothly. The children aren't 'helping' me by doing these things; they are contributing to the family in a meaningful way. If dishes are not cleaned and available, I can't use them to cook dinner, and everyone gets hungry. We build in natural consequences and make sure the children know them so that we don't have to motivate, cajole, or incentivize them to get things done."

This, too, can serve as a motivator for school and homework. It pushes the idea of intrinsic motivation rather than external motivation.

"There are, of course, many times that kids don't want to work. There are also many times I don't want to work. But kids don't stop being hungry, and the household doesn't stop needing certain tasks done just because I don't want to work," she says. "We've established a clear expectation that household responsibilities and school responsibilities are required and made sure the kids have the tools to get these things done without frustration. We have if/then charts to remind them of these things and answer the potential questions: 'If I finish my morning responsibilities, then I can go out and play.' This way, they have clear motivation, and it reduces the questions and decisions I have to make.