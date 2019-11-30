Mindfulness Isn't Just for Adults: Teaching Your Kids To Reset Is Essential

Teenagers are at the perfect phase in life to start developing mindfulness. Mindfulness is part of a skill category called metacognition, which is the act of thinking about thinking. It’s how we talk ourselves out of negative thought patterns and recognize when we’re being irrational. Metacognitive ability increases significantly during the teenage years, so it's important that we teach teens how to manage their thoughts in healthy ways.

The effects of mindfulness and meditation practices on adolescents have been studied in many settings, from outpatient clinics to high schools. In 2011, a mindfulness program for adolescents, called Learning to BREATHE, was studied in a pilot program involving 120 female high school seniors. The girls who participated showed a decrease in negative experiences like fatigue, physical aches and pains, and unpleasant emotions in general. Instead, they enjoyed more positive feelings like relaxation, calmness, and self-acceptance.

Similar results came out of a 2009 study of 14- to 18-year-olds participating in outpatient mental health treatment. By the end of the study, they were showing lower levels of anxiety, depression, and other symptoms, and their overall functioning had improved. Three years later, researchers from the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind-Body Medicine found that teaching the relaxation response to teenagers could help them to reduce stress and anxiety.

As a recap, here's the science-backed benefits of mindfulness for teens: