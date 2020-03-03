mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Men Can Smell When A Woman Is Sexually Aroused, New Study Finds

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Happy Couple Talking And Laughing In City

Image by Lauren Naefe / Stocksy

March 3, 2020 — 23:32 PM

Of all the ways to determine if someone is turned on, scent may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But according to new research from the University of Kent, it's one of the many states we can detect through smell.

Namely, men can tell the difference between the smell of women who are aroused versus women who aren't, and smelling arousal actually piqued the sexual motivation of the men.

Previous research has shown that other emotional states like sadness and fear also have scents, and these findings indicate arousal isn't an exception.

Testing the smell of arousal.

Psychologist Arnaud Wisman, Ph.D. conducted three experiments involving sweat samples from aroused or non-aroused women. He hypothesized that men would be able to tell the difference.

The participants, all men, smelled these samples, and the subsequent findings supported Wisman's theory. And not only that, but the results introduced the possibility that women release a detectable "chemosignal" when aroused, and that chemosignal may pique arousal in men.

The first experiment, for example, men reported finding "aroused sweat" more appealing when rated on a scale of one to seven, with seven being "very sexy," which could explain the increase in arousal seen in the men.

Article continues below

We sniff out a lot of other things, too.

Wisman notes, "Sexual interest may entail more than meets the eye and we hope that the current findings encourage further research to examine the role of sexual olfactory signals in human connection."

It certainly entails more than vision, given this research. And within this study, some of the previous research mentioned other areas influencing both how people smell, and how it affects arousal. Everything from physical health to fertility to fear, can be subconsciously smelled. One study back in 2011 even found men can be turned off by the smell of women's tears.

All in all, the chemosignals we give off in various emotional states are not only detectable, but we end up acting on these detections through things like sexual interest, disgust, empathy, and more, when we smell them on other people. And while the detection may be somewhat unconscious, it's fascinating to think our senses may be better at reading people than we think.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Parenting

Ellie Kemper's Unbreakable Approach To Promoting A Balanced Lifestyle

Abby Moore
Ellie Kemper's Unbreakable Approach To Promoting A Balanced Lifestyle
Friendships

This Is Exactly How Many Hours It Takes To Create A Lasting Friendship

Lydia Denworth
This Is Exactly How Many Hours It Takes To Create A Lasting Friendship
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Dr. Sara Gottfried
How To Balance Your Hormones
Integrative Health

These 3 Types Of People Are More Likely To Admit Being Sick, Study Finds

Abby Moore
These 3 Types Of People Are More Likely To Admit Being Sick, Study Finds
Spirituality

Here's A Calming Meditation Ideal For Overwhelmed Water Signs

Sarah Regan
Here's A Calming Meditation Ideal For Overwhelmed Water Signs
Beauty

The 6 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair

Korin Miller
The 6 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

A New Alzheimer’s Blood Test May Improve Diagnosis & Treatment

Abby Moore
A New Alzheimer’s Blood Test May Improve Diagnosis & Treatment
Mental Health

Social Skills Might Decline In Your 30s & 40s, New Study Finds

Abby Moore
Social Skills Might Decline In Your 30s & 40s, New Study Finds
Routines

Have Hip Issues? Here's The Beginner Yoga Pose This Trainer Swears By

Sarah Regan
Have Hip Issues? Here's The Beginner Yoga Pose This Trainer Swears By
Meditation

How Washing The Dishes Can Help You Digest Your Thoughts (And Your Meal)

Peter Miller
How Washing The Dishes Can Help You Digest Your Thoughts (And Your Meal)
Meditation

Our Breath Is As Personal As Our Fingerprint — Which Of The 4 Types Are You?

Aimee Hartley
Our Breath Is As Personal As Our Fingerprint — Which Of The 4 Types Are You?
Personal Growth

6 Gratitude-Sparking Ideas To Try If You Feel Uninspired At Work

Chester Elton & Adrian Gostick
6 Gratitude-Sparking Ideas To Try If You Feel Uninspired At Work
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/men-can-tell-when-women-are-aroused

Your article and new folder have been saved!