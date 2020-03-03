Men Can Smell When A Woman Is Sexually Aroused, New Study Finds

Of all the ways to determine if someone is turned on, scent may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But according to new research from the University of Kent, it's one of the many states we can detect through smell.

Namely, men can tell the difference between the smell of women who are aroused versus women who aren't, and smelling arousal actually piqued the sexual motivation of the men.

Previous research has shown that other emotional states like sadness and fear also have scents, and these findings indicate arousal isn't an exception.