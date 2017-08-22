There is nothing quite as electrifying or soul-satisfying as falling in love—thinking maybe, just maybe, you've found a partner to spend your life with. But what happens when you start to see or sense that this man or woman might cause you more pain than joy? You've already let yourself get so invested that it's more painful than you could've imagined.

This was my experience, over and over, until I started to see my relationships from a different perspective.

I've come to believe that relationships are soul assignments—they are projects intended to teach us lessons.

Romantic relationships can be counted upon, more than any other challenge, to bring up all your "stuff." You know, your baggage. So, when you and your significant other are triggered—when those old wounds will come up—it's not necessarily because those relationships are wrong or that person isn't a fit for you. It's for the purpose of healing. For any relationship to work, though, both parties have to be willing to feel and to deal with their ugly feelings.

As a student of A Course in Miracles, and a woman devoted to my spiritual growth, I'm always up for working through any difficult emotions or situations that might come up in a relationship. In the last failed relationship before my paradigm shift, my partner was not. But, of course, it wasn’t as easy as just cutting him loose as soon as I discovered that. At that point, we were already in love.