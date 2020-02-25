How Kristen Bell Knew She Was Ready To Marry To Dax Shepard

When the topic turned to soulmates, interviewer Brittany Jones-Cooper asked about Kristen's marriage to fellow actor, Dax Shepard, to which she replied, "I don't know if I think soulmates exist [...] I think it's who you choose to make it work with," and further, "If I had met my husband five years earlier, no way guys. No way. We'd be a tabloid headline!"

And that's because, to Kristen, it's not so much about "the one," as it is about knowing what you're looking for, and being ready to commit.

"I don't think you could ever find your soulmate if you weren't ready. We met each other at a time that we were both evolving into a place where it was like, 'Okay, what are the outcomes I want in my life? I want to have a stable family. I want to have kindness when I put my head on my pillow. I want someone who's gonna be there for me.'"