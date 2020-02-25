mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

How Kristen Bell Knew She Was Ready To Marry To Dax Shepard

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Kristen Bell Doesn't Believe in Soulmates

Image by Michael Kovac / Getty

February 25, 2020 — 13:18 PM

Do you believe in "the one?" You know—your soulmate. It could be all the Hollywood rom-coms and love songs, or maybe it's our evolutionary drive to reproduce, but one thing is certain: the idea of the "soulmate" is a pervasive factor in a lot of people's love lives.

But actress Kristen Bell has her own take on the topic, which she shared recently in an interview with The Build NYC. And apparently, her marriage to Dax Shepard isn't the stuff of "soulmates"—but not for the reason you might expect.

Why she doesn't believe in soulmates.

When the topic turned to soulmates, interviewer Brittany Jones-Cooper asked about Kristen's marriage to fellow actor, Dax Shepard, to which she replied, "I don't know if I think soulmates exist [...] I think it's who you choose to make it work with," and further, "If I had met my husband five years earlier, no way guys. No way. We'd be a tabloid headline!"

And that's because, to Kristen, it's not so much about "the one," as it is about knowing what you're looking for, and being ready to commit.

"I don't think you could ever find your soulmate if you weren't ready. We met each other at a time that we were both evolving into a place where it was like, 'Okay, what are the outcomes I want in my life? I want to have a stable family. I want to have kindness when I put my head on my pillow. I want someone who's gonna be there for me.'"

Article continues below

Instead, relationships are about continuously showing up.

Once you've reached a place where you know what you want to receive, Kristen adds that you've got to be willing to give, too: "Oh, I guess I've gotta show up. Oh, I guess that's reciprocated!" she jokes after listing off the qualities she'd looked for in a partner.

And not only that, but "you have to go through your own personal evolution to get there," she adds. "So, I don't necessarily buy—and with the relationship I have with my husband I'm hesitant to say—'you just need to find your perfect match!' You need to be ready to earn your perfect match."

We can absolutely get down with that sentiment; all relationships require maintenance, effort, and lots of communication—and marriage is no exception. Look out for these four qualities of a conscious relationship as a sign you're on the right track.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Parenting

Two Techniques To Stop Tantrums In Their Tracks, From A Pediatrician

Jason Wachob
Two Techniques To Stop Tantrums In Their Tracks, From A Pediatrician
Sex

Can't Orgasm? How To Know If You Have Anorgasmia & What To Do About It

Kelly Gonsalves
Can't Orgasm? How To Know If You Have Anorgasmia & What To Do About It
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence

With Esther Perel
The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel
Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Routines

You're Probably Stretching Wrong — Here's How To Keep Your Joints Healthy

Kaita Mrazek, RYT-200 & Bonnie Crotzer, RYT-200
You're Probably Stretching Wrong — Here's How To Keep Your Joints Healthy
Sex

Let's Talk About Semen Retention, Tantra's Best-Kept Secret For Male Pleasure

Suzannah Weiss
Let's Talk About Semen Retention, Tantra's Best-Kept Secret For Male Pleasure
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Can Essential Oils Actually Ease Headaches? We Sniffed Out The Science

Annie Daly
Can Essential Oils Actually Ease Headaches? We Sniffed Out The Science
Change-Makers

10 Things The Writers Of The Paris Agreement Want You To Do About Climate Change

Christiana Figueres
10 Things The Writers Of The Paris Agreement Want You To Do About Climate Change
Personal Growth

Which Of The 3 Emotion Traps Do You Fall Into? A Psychologist Explains

Jennifer Goldman-Wetzler, Ph.D.
Which Of The 3 Emotion Traps Do You Fall Into? A Psychologist Explains
Functional Food

Researchers Are Now Saying We Don't Need To Fear This Root Vegetable

Eliza Sullivan
Researchers Are Now Saying We Don't Need To Fear This Root Vegetable
Personal Growth

Bill Nighy's Strategy For Managing Anxiety Is All About Self-Love, Actually

Eliza Sullivan
Bill Nighy's Strategy For Managing Anxiety Is All About Self-Love, Actually
Mental Health

New Study Finds Why Stress Drives An Inclination To Help Others

Christina Coughlin
New Study Finds Why Stress Drives An Inclination To Help Others
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/kristen-bell-just-gets-real-about-her-marriage-and-finding-one

Your article and new folder have been saved!