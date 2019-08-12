Can You Learn How To Have Better Sex From A Box? I Tried It

Despite its name, exploring new forms of kinky sex is actually not the core purpose of these kits at all. Instead, according to its co-founder Candice Smith, M.S., the main goal is to walk couples through getting past the awkwardness of expressing your sexual interests and preferences to your partner, practicing enthusiastic consent, communicating boundaries, and putting the science of sexual arousal and pleasure into practice. So, everything you should've been learning in your sex ed classroom.

Smith does admit that she picked up a lot of these skills not from sex ed classes or movies or even her Harvard education in gender and sexuality; instead, she learned a lot of it as an adult exploring kinky sex for the first time with her partner. We associate kink with being something for the wild ones among us, the particularly adventurous or perhaps deviant. But the truth is, kink communities tend to be some of the warmest, safest spaces to explore and express sexuality, where there's a strong, open emphasis on boundaries, emotional care, and communication.

"The experience of giving enthusiastic consent and negotiating what I actually wanted was something that I'd never done in a 'vanilla' context," Smith tells me. "That's why I gave it that name—the KinkKit—because even though you aren't necessarily doing things that are kinky, the kink part of it is the communication and the games."

The KinkKit comes at a time when Americans are badly in need of better sex education. As of this writing, less than half of all states even require sex ed to be taught in schools, and just 13 require sex ed to be medically accurate. Even in schools where it's taught, sex ed usually leaves out any real discussion of sexual pleasure and seldom spends time teaching young people how to talk about their sexual needs. That's why so many adults today still don't really know how to make people with vaginas reach orgasm, feel like it's easier to go along with what you've been doing than bring up issues or requests, or feel pressured to "perform" in a certain way during sex instead of doing what actually feels good or asking what their partner really wants.

Research consistently shows that couples who can communicate openly about sex tend to have better sex—and happier and more successful relationships overall. Renowned psychologist and relationships researcher John Gottman, Ph.D., found that, among couples who don't feel comfortable talking openly about sex, just 9% say they've got a satisfying sex life. Talking is pivotal. The Gottman Institute teaches that talking about sex might even be more pivotal than actually having it.