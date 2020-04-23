mindbodygreen

How To Keep Family Life Balanced During COVID-19 From A LMFT

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Licensed marriage family therapist By Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT is a licensed marriage family therapist, author, and The founding director of Hope Therapy Center Inc. Marriage and Family Counseling of Burbank, CA and Santa Clarita, CA.
April 23, 2020 — 9:35 AM

Your life has been upended during the COVID-19 pandemic. You’re cooped up at home, with rising tensions as family members deal with stress differently. Economic pressures cause anxiety. And there are daily decisions to make about food sourcing, safety and dealing with elderly family members. Yet there’s a lot of positivity, too. People are renewing connections with friends and family through online meetings. They’re reviving forgotten hobbies like painting, sewing, and gardening. Young adults are returning home from far-flung places and reconnecting with parents.

It takes creativity and intention to walk through this storm with calmness, but it is possible. Here are some tips to avoid the things that cause anxiety to skyrocket and focus on living positively.

 A balanced approach to reduce anxiety 

Even the strongest person will struggle with all the changes in society and lifestyle happening right now. What is the key to keeping you and your family emotionally healthy? Here are some tips based on the acronym BALANCED to help you stay calm and keep your feet firmly planted:  

  • Be present. Avoid wondering “what if?” which can lead to frightening scenarios in your head. Instead, focus your mind on today’s needs and remain in the moment.
  • Acknowledge thoughts and feelings. Notice “my thoughts are worrisome right now” and “I’m feeling anxious.” Don’t let the feelings overwhelm you, but examine the reasons behind the fear. If there’s nothing you can fix, practice letting the feelings go.
  • Laugh. Funny memes, videos, and movies are great medicine right now. Share them with friends or watch with family as a bonding activity. 
  • Acknowledge challenges. Notice when there are challenges in your life and face them squarely. Then, speak confident words of affirmation to yourself. You’re smart and you can handle them. 
  • Needs assessment. Make a plan in advance about how to meet your needs and those of your partner or family. It’ll reduce anxiety if curveballs come.
  • Controlled action. Focus only on what you can control right now. Take action steps to solve any problems instead of fretting over them.
  • Engage in physical activity. Do a workout with your partner, explore the great outdoors, or throw a dance party with your kids to banish stress.
  • Distance physically, not emotionally. Social distancing doesn’t mean you close yourself off emotionally from friends and family. In troubling times, people crave connection. Catch up with an old friend or an extended family member on the phone or via a meetings app. 

Overall, it’s OK to feel extra-human right now with all of the mixed and shifting emotions you're prone to. Grounding yourself in a balanced approach will help you savor the moment and deal effectively with today’s problems, which are enough for today.  

