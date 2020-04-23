Your life has been upended during the COVID-19 pandemic. You’re cooped up at home, with rising tensions as family members deal with stress differently. Economic pressures cause anxiety. And there are daily decisions to make about food sourcing, safety and dealing with elderly family members. Yet there’s a lot of positivity, too. People are renewing connections with friends and family through online meetings. They’re reviving forgotten hobbies like painting, sewing, and gardening. Young adults are returning home from far-flung places and reconnecting with parents.

It takes creativity and intention to walk through this storm with calmness, but it is possible. Here are some tips to avoid the things that cause anxiety to skyrocket and focus on living positively.