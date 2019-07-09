Even if you're past the point of bringing your ex up in conversation every chance you get, it's normal to still be thinking about your ex, no matter how long ago you parted ways. This is especially true, Lester says, if the relationship was a serious one.

"The more serious a relationship [is], the more integral a part of your life that person becomes," and "that doesn't switch off overnight," Lester explains. Therefore, when that season of life ends, it's natural to experience a kind of healing process in which you still think about the other person.

Just because you're thinking about an ex, that doesn't necessarily mean you're thinking about them in a longing, romantic context. Lori Salkin, a professional matchmaker and dating coach tells mbg that thinking about an ex-partner is similar to thinking about a best friend you've drifted away from: Because this person was most likely a kind of best friend to you and someone you shared a romantic connection with for a long time, they represent something that was once special, something that is of sentimental value to you.

Whether you're mourning a recent breakup or you've long since moved on and are in a happy, healthy relationship with someone else, Salkin says "It's only natural" that as you continue to grow and develop, that person will have a hand in how you frame future experiences and perspectives.