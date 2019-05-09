Once you recognize your need for ample solitude, you can put in place ways to secure it. Particularly when the demands of parenthood feel acute, it's easy to forget that alone time can often be found—beyond your children's nap times.

"I suggest taking a good look at your daily schedule and weekly calendar and analyzing them for places where you can carve out moments of white space," Layne suggests. "Maybe you want to get up before your kids for even 15 minutes alone with a cup of coffee. Maybe you can read for half an hour while the kids watch a PBS show or play outside. Maybe you can turn off the radio and purposefully be alone with your thoughts on your drive home from work every day."

"Give yourself permission to sit in the car for a few minutes at soccer practice instead of forcing yourself to interact with everyone at the ball field," adds Yolanda Harper, a Florida-based licensed clinical social worker, of Harper Therapy.

If you need more alone time, ask for help. "Seek out, and accept, as much support as you can get (from babysitters, mother's helpers, playdate swaps, grandparents, and more) to get the downtime you need," Naumburg says. "As long as your kiddo is with someone safe and loving, you don't have anything to worry about. This isn't you shirking your parenting duties; this is you making skillful choices so you can be present and calm with your child when you're with them." For instance, join a gym or community center with a day-care room for a workout that doesn't include your toddler pulling on your leg. Or, ask your partner to pick your son up from the trampoline party.

However you manage to schedule it in, "use your downtime wisely," Naumburg says. "It can be tempting to use your precious kid-free/work-free time to pay bills or empty the dishwasher. If you can really, honestly, pinky-swear say that getting these chores done will help you feel calmer and happier, then go for it. Otherwise, get some exercise or take a nap or read a good book. Do whatever you need to do to recharge." In particular, "moving your body will help release the tension that builds up over time, which can happen more than usual for introverts who are always with people."