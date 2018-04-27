I'm A Life Coach Who Got Postpartum Anxiety. Here's What That's Really Like

I haven’t shared many (if any) of the details from my experience with postpartum anxiety for several reasons. First, I didn’t even realize I’d had it until my daughter was approaching 2 years old. I was "out of the woods" at that point, and one morning I woke up realizing that I didn't feel like my heart was beating a million miles a minute—and that I hadn't felt like that in what felt like forever.

Then there was my pride. I’m a lifestyle coach who gives women tools to help them listen to and trust their intuition so they can transform their relationships with themselves—including how to overcome anxiety. Yet for the first year and a half of motherhood, I was blindsided by the intense anxiety and doubt I felt. How ironic is that?

I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and in many ways it felt like I was a natural. At the same time, this looming feeling of jittery anxiety followed me everywhere I went. I started to heavily doubt my intuition. What the heck was going on with me? I didn’t feel depressed, and at that point I’d mostly only heard about postpartum depression—so I didn’t really know what I was experiencing. Did I want to hurt my baby or feel a lack of connection with her? No, I felt the opposite. I wanted to be with her every waking moment.

That’s what’s tricky about postpartum anxiety: In many cases, the lines are blurred. Is it anxiety? Is this simply all the emotions that come with being a new mom? Is it just hormonal changes? I asked myself these questions daily. I wondered if most new moms felt the way I did. I was terrified of losing my daughter. I’d never felt more in love, more protective, or more terrified in my life.

I had a tough time sleeping because of my racing thoughts, and some days I was paralyzed with fear. On a daily basis, I saw visions out of nowhere of my daughter dying or having some kind of severe accident. I was terrified that those images were showing me a future event I needed to prepare for or that it would manifest something awful happening.

Of course, I was also more joyful, in love, and over the moon than I’d ever been before. Being a mother to my sweet girl fulfilled me on levels I didn’t know were possible. Which is why I felt so confused.