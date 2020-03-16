My journey to motherhood started out with two early pregnancy losses, one naturally at six weeks—and then another at nine weeks. We found out at nine weeks that our baby’s heart had stopped beating and a procedure was scheduled. We opted for the chromosomal testing, but the results came back inconclusive. We were left without answers.

In 2012, at age 28, I called my OB the second I saw two lines on the pregnancy test and was told to come in right away. I was followed with blood work and ultrasounds. All looked perfect until a small subchorionic hemorrhage was noted. My doctor told me this is not unusual in the first trimester, and we hoped and prayed it would go away. But soon after finding out about my clot, I started to experience heavy bleeding on and off, which led to many ER visits. I was put on bed rest at 12 weeks.

I tried to stay positive, and honestly I thought everything would be fine. Looking back I now realize I was in complete denial. Unfortunately, bed rest didn't help my situation. I had a placental abruption at 16 weeks. I couldn't understand why this was happening to us.

My OB recommended a fertility specialist and I made an appointment right away. Unfortunately this doctor seemed to only be about pushing fertility drugs. I told him I didn't understand, considering I was having no trouble getting pregnant. He had nothing productive to say about my clot, stating it was an isolated event.

Months and months later, I hadn't gotten pregnant, so I started the injectable drugs (ouch) and went through with IUI—artificial insemination used for unexplained fertility struggles—simply because we wanted a baby so badly. But the expensive drugs didn’t work for me.

I became pregnant on my own shortly thereafter in 2013. I was followed with weekly ultrasounds and blood work. At around seven weeks, a clot had already formed and the heavy bleeding had begun. I was put on bed rest and told there was nothing I could do to reverse my condition.

At 11 weeks, our baby's heart stopped beating. Another procedure was scheduled and we had the chromosomal testing done again. This time the results came back as a perfectly healthy baby girl. My OB said the clot had pushed the placenta away from the uterine wall, ultimately leading to lack of oxygen for our baby. I knew I had a clotting problem. And I knew I'd have to find a doctor who was willing to help me figure this all out.