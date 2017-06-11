Why Yoga Is The Key To Strengthening Any Relationships — Especially Your Romantic Ones

With its calming and happiness-boosting benefits, there's no doubt that a regular yoga practice is good for all relationships. And when you practice yoga with your partner, it takes those benefits to the next level.

At its core, partner yoga is designed for the physical and psychological connection between you and another person. The focus on stretching is still there, but it's less important—the poses are more about cultivating energy between you and your partner.

In today's day and age, when couples are often so busy connecting with their smartphones that they forget to connect with each other, partner yoga is key. Don't get me wrong, I'm all about going out to dinner—but there's nothing wrong with including a little bit of yoga in your next date night.

Here's why partner yoga is such a good idea: