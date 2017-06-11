Why Yoga Is The Key To Strengthening Any Relationships — Especially Your Romantic Ones
With its calming and happiness-boosting benefits, there's no doubt that a regular yoga practice is good for all relationships. And when you practice yoga with your partner, it takes those benefits to the next level.
At its core, partner yoga is designed for the physical and psychological connection between you and another person. The focus on stretching is still there, but it's less important—the poses are more about cultivating energy between you and your partner.
In today's day and age, when couples are often so busy connecting with their smartphones that they forget to connect with each other, partner yoga is key. Don't get me wrong, I'm all about going out to dinner—but there's nothing wrong with including a little bit of yoga in your next date night.
Here's why partner yoga is such a good idea:
1. It brings a new level of intimacy to your relationship.
Imagine being so completely in tune with your partner that you can regulate your breathing to match theirs. That kind of connection is so rarely found in our everyday life when there are so many distractions! Taking the kids to school, cooking dinner, work, friends—it all takes over, and we forget what's really important. Over time, we lose the link that holds two people together. Practicing partner yoga will allow you not only to cultivate intimacy due to constant touch but also to experience self-awareness. You and your partner will experience a whole other level of intimacy before and after your practice as you come together to become one.
2. It builds trust.
Partner yoga includes a series of poses in which you and your partner have to be in complete harmony with each other, so you must trust your partner and they must trust you. You must have faith that your partner won't drop you, and the two bodies must work in union with each other and one can only do that when putting complete faith into their partner.
3. Introducing a newfound sense of balance.
Too often, the imbalances in our relationships go unnoticed. These imbalances cultivate inside of both partners until eventually, they tear us apart. But with partner yoga we learn to balance out the negative energy building inside us with a much more positive energy. Creating that balance will help you further in your relationship. You may hit many bumps along the road, but the negatives will not outweigh the positives.
4. Experience the sensations of touch.
Touch holds great power. Ever noticed how you feel better sometimes just because of your partner's touch? Partner yoga is centered around you and your partner's touch. It heightens your awareness of each other. When you both come together in order to do a pose, your touch and hold on your partner is what allows you to hold the position. You become more aware of each other's presence both physical and spiritual and this brings you closer together than ever before.
5. It keep things interesting and fun.
I know that feeling of being stuck, of not quite knowing what to do together. Partner yoga is an interesting and completely new experience that will leave a pleasant impression on both of you. It helps keep things fun, taking you back to that light, easy atmosphere you once had. It's lots of touching and laughing and playing; it takes you back to an easier time, renewing the connection you once had.
