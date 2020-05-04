How To Politely Tell People To Keep Their Distance From You In Public

After months of being shutdown, various parts of the country are slowly reopening businesses. Even in places that remain closed, more and more people are venturing out of their homes to soak in the warming weather. These changes may make social distancing more difficult, despite how necessary it still is to avoid catching or spreading the coronavirus. That means many of us are going to increasingly face situations where we need to actively protect our boundaries with others as we navigate the outside world.

Yes, reflexively flinching when people approach you or directly telling someone to back off can be pretty awkward. So here's what experts are recommending for communicating boundaries without offending others.