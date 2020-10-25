7 Ways To Raise A Son Who Will Grow Up To Respect Women

A few months ago, I said something to my 12-year-old son that I’d been wanting to convey to him his entire life: “You know, one day you will have a lot of power and privilege in this world, whether you want it or not.” So began our dialogue about the status of women in the world. I have two sons, ages 7 and 12, with a daughter in between. The reality is, just by virtue of being born male, my sons are statistically more likely to have a higher income than their sister, and are less likely to be discriminated against on the basis of their gender.

Feminism is many things to many people. But put simply, it’s about advocating for a society in which women enjoy the same rights and privileges as men. Since men have overwhelming power and privilege, they are in a unique position to hasten change for women. That means that we should be raising our sons to be savvy about gender inequality, and ultimately, to be feminists.

Here are the ways I'm approaching this as a parent: