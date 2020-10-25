 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Parenting
How To Raise A Good Son: 7 Expert Tips So They Grow Up To Respect Women

How To Raise A Good Son: 7 Expert Tips So They Grow Up To Respect Women

Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
Written by Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D., is a freelance writer and mindfulness coach based in Sydney. She has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught workshops, talks, and retreats on sexuality and personal development.
7 Ways To Raise A Son Who Will Grow Up To Respect Women

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on October 25, 2020

A few months ago, I said something to my 12-year-old son that I’d been wanting to convey to him his entire life: “You know, one day you will have a lot of power and privilege in this world, whether you want it or not.” So began our dialogue about the status of women in the world. I have two sons, ages 7 and 12, with a daughter in between. The reality is, just by virtue of being born male, my sons are statistically more likely to have a higher income than their sister, and are less likely to be discriminated against on the basis of their gender.

Feminism is many things to many people. But put simply, it’s about advocating for a society in which women enjoy the same rights and privileges as men. Since men have overwhelming power and privilege, they are in a unique position to hasten change for women. That means that we should be raising our sons to be savvy about gender inequality, and ultimately, to be feminists.

Here are the ways I'm approaching this as a parent:

1. Talk openly about women’s rights — without blame.

Share with your sons some home truths about women’s struggle for equality. For example, mention that women couldn't vote in America until 1920, or point out that most world leaders are male. When I did this with my son, it opened a space for discussion about who goes into politics and why. This then allowed me to talk about things like barriers to entry, harassment and workplace cultures.

Some conversations are for older children, of course. Teenagers could benefit from discussions of rape culture, as well as being aware of ‘slut shaming' and the over-sexualization of women in the media.

It’s crucial, however, never to make moral judgments about ‘men’ in general. Meaningful debate and discussion thrives in a safe zone, free from anger or blame. The very last thing you want to do is burden your son with guilt for being male! Instead, focus on what an opportunity men have to be a force for good in the world. Your boys didn’t ask to inherit their privilege or their role in how other men have behaved throughout history. They’re just kids who need the full truth and lots of love in order to be fully responsible adults.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Role model how to speak about women respectfully.

There are subtleties in how we talk about women that boys pick up on, and adopt unconsciously. Associating morality with the way a woman dresses, or pointing out her worth in terms of her appearance, has implications for how boys perceive the value of women.

Further, demonstrate respect to the older women in your family on the principle that women have value in their wisdom—and not just in the flush of youth or their looks.

3. Show that all women have the ability to achieve success — whatever their choices.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Beat the bloat & feel and look your best.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

After seven years of parenting my three children full time, I launched two businesses and went from being at home to near-constant writing, teaching, networking and seeing clients. It's important for me to share my goals and aspirations with my children. I tell them that I believe I can achieve whatever I aspire to with enough focus and work. The fact that I am a mother, or even a woman, is beside the point.

If you're a mother, role model self-belief in your own abilities. Whether or not you work outside the home, your sons benefit enormously from your attitude toward how women manifest their choices.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Encourage your son's emotions.

Generations of boys have been raised to 'do' rather than to feel. Too often, boys are praised for their accomplishments and not for how they treat their friends — whereas girls are complimented on their looks and empathy rather than their achievements.

To bring this back into balance, it’s important to nurture your son's ability to express and introspect. For example, I make a point to ask my sons about what’s going on with their friendships and how they're feeling about things. My seven year old mirrored this back to me recently when I asked him to calm down and he replied, crying, “But it’s good for me to cry mum! That’s what you say. I'm allowed to cry!”

5. Do not serve your sons.

Unfortunately, it's still common for mothers to serve their sons everything from food to domestic cleanliness, while daughters help with cooking and cleaning. I’m sure this has everything to do with the statistics showing that women still do significantly more housework than their male partners.

Domesticated boys turn into domestic men who share the burden of housework. So I make sure that everyone's chores include cleaning as well as cooking. My twelve-year-old son knows how much I appreciate his contributions. For example, as I was writing this article, he made me a sandwich for lunch and brought it into my office.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Champion fatherhood.

As much as possible, get fathers involved in the day-to-day work of parenting, to convey to your boys that dads matter.

Just as it’s important to get boys involved in domestic chores, it’s important to emphasize how much men need to contribute in this area, too. I’m lucky. My children's father is an awesome dad, and I often point this out to my kids, so that they know that this role is as meaningful to me as it is to them.

7. Let feminism open the discussion to other inequalities.

Emphasizing feminist ideals inevitably shines a light on the unequal distribution of power throughout society in general. Male privilege, in fact, is mostly white — and that's worth exploring, too.

Let your discussions wander. Talk about other demographics, the disabled, and racial profiling. Overall, emphasize this truth: Those who have more power have more responsibility to make the changes that can create a fair and equitable society.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D., is a freelance writer and mindfulness coach based in Sydney. She has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught workshops, talks, and retreats on sexuality and...

More On This Topic

Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
$49.99

How To Raise Happy, Healthy & Well-Adjusted Children

With Stephen Cowan, M.D.
How To Raise Happy, Healthy & Well-Adjusted Children
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-raise-a-good-son

Your article and new folder have been saved!